Fans hail Priyanka Chopra as ‘hard working mom’ as she trains for The Bluff while taking caring of Maltie in BTS video

On Sunday, Priyanka’s stunt double Anisha Tee Gibbs shared a BTS video from The Bluff set, praising the actor’s dedication. The video shows Priyanka balancing motherhood duties while training rigorously for her action sequences. She is seen spending time with Malti between breaks, serving her food while carrying her in her arms. The video also features Priyanka practising sword-fighting sequences for the film. She even celebrated the film’s wrap with Malti cutting the cake.

Priyanka Chopra’s commitment to her work continues to impress audiences. She has recently been garnering praise for her action-packed avatar in The Bluff . A new behind-the-scenes video shared by her body double and stunt collaborator offers a rare glimpse into the intense preparation that went into the film. It also captures the actor juggling physically demanding stunt training while spending time with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas , on set.

Along with the video, Anisha wrote a long note praising Priyanka’s dedication: “Here are a few moments I captured during this unforgettable journey. Watching @priyankachopra dig deep and fully embody every role she takes on continues to inspire me. What the audience sees on screen is only a fraction of the dedication behind this project. The real magic? The HOURS of work, discipline, and training that happen long before the cameras roll.

Even while balancing other projects, we carved out time between takes to train for The Bluff. That level of commitment is rare — and it's why our partnership works. We both love this craft deeply.”

She added, “Over time, our collaboration has grown into a rhythm and chemistry that feels effortless, grounded in trust and mutual respect.”

Fans praised Priyanka’s dedication to her work while also caring for Malti. One comment read, “Best mum.” Another wrote, “Priyanka is a lioness. She truly belonged to that role.” A fan added, “That’s a very hard-working mum.” Another wrote, “She is a true inspiration for every woman.” One comment read, “PC rocked it,” while another added, “She gives her 1000%.”

About The Bluff Helmed by Frank E. Flowers, the pirate action-adventure film is written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini and stars Priyanka Chopra alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. The film received mixed reviews from critics, although Priyanka earned praise for her action-packed performance. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.