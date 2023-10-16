Mahesh Babu reveals 'sinking feeling' when film doesn’t do well: I take full responsibility because I’m the face of it

Actor Mahesh Babu has opened up about the setbacks in his career and how if a film doesn't do well, he gets a 'sinking feeling'. Speaking with Hello Magazine, Mahesh also talked about how his father Krishna told him about the burden that a big actor has to carry when he witnesses a fall in his professional life. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni calls him ‘titan of silver screen’, says cinema is ‘in my DNA’)

Mahesh about times when his films don't do well

Mahesh Babu will be seen in Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram.

In the interview, Mahesh said, “When a film doesn’t do well, you’re left with a sinking feeling. There are a lot of expectations, and many people put in a great deal of effort into making a movie. However, I take full responsibility because I’m the face of it all. I believe that if I hadn’t green-lighted the project, it wouldn’t have happened. It’s better that way, and it allows me to focus on my next film."

Mahesh on his dad's advice

Mahesh recalled his father's advice, “When you’re a big actor, you need to accept that pressure. I learnt this, and more, from my father. He taught me the importance of discipline and humility. He instilled in us a strong value system, teaching us that success comes with its ups and downs. When you rise, there will inevitably come a moment when you fall, and you will have to carry that burden and ride the waves. It all comes down to how you handle the challenge.”

Mahesh's upcoming films

Mahesh Babu will be seen in Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The hit duo has given hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010), two of many blockbusters in the actor's filmography. Other than Mahesh, the upcoming film has Meenakshi Chaudhry, Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil. The film, an action drama, will release next year in January.

In August, the makers of the upcoming film unveiled a new poster of Mahesh on his birthday. In it, Mahesh wore a printed shirt that he paired with a black T-shirt and a lungi. Sharing the poster, they wrote, “Wishing a spectacular Happy Birthday to the Reigning Superstar, Mahesh Babu garu! #HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu. Your unparalleled on-screen brilliance coupled with your genuine off-screen humility continues to set a remarkable standard of inspiration.”

