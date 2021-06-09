Mahesh Babu's ancestral village completely vaccinated, says Namrata Shirodkar

A seven-day vaccination drive in Telugu star Mahesh Babu's ancestral village Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh was successfully completed, his wife and producer Namrata Shirodkar said on Wednesday.

Last month, Mahesh announced he will vaccinate people of Burripalem, the birthplace of his father, actor-filmmaker Krishna. The 45-year-old actor had adopted the village in 2015.

Namrata, a former actor known for films like Pukar and Vaastav: The Reality, shared pictures from the vaccination camp, held in collaboration with Andhra Hospitals, on Instagram.

"Successfully completed the 7-day vaccination drive in Burripalem!! Can't be happier to have got our village vaccinated Thank you Mahesh Babu, for always being as solid as a rock, @andhrahospitals @mbofficialteam for your relentless support and most importantly, a big thank you to all our villagers who came forward to take it," she wrote.

Namrata, 40, said vaccination is the "need of the hour" and requested her fans to get vaccinated soon. She ended the caption with the hashtag, "Burripalem Gets Vaccinated."

Also read: When birthday girl Sonam Kapoor said she would like a man who is richer and better-looking than Anil Kapoor

Mahesh will be next seen in the action thriller Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor is also currently awaiting the release of his production, Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It stars Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala.