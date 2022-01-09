Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Mahesh Babu’s older brother Ramesh Babu dies, Chiranjeevi and others offer condolences
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu’s older brother Ramesh Babu dies, Chiranjeevi and others offer condolences

Mahesh Babu’s older brother Ramesh Babu died on Saturday night at the age of 56.
Ramesh Babu was an actor-turned-producer, who worked primarily in the Telugu film industry.
Published on Jan 09, 2022 09:40 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Mahesh Babu’s older brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu died at the age of 56 on Saturday night after a prolonged illness. After the family shared the news of his death on social media late Saturday night, several members of the Telugu film industry offered their condolences.

As per several reports, Ramesh Babu had been battling liver-related ailments for a long time but his death was sudden. The news of his death was confirmed on Twitter by GMB Entertainment, the production company owned by the family. “An official press statement from the Ghattamaneni family over the untimely demise of Shri Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu,” read the tweet.

RELATED STORIES

The statement read, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever.” The family also advised fans and followers to not gather for the funeral and last rites, given the Covid-19 protocols in place. “In light of the current circumstances, we request all our well-wishers to adhere to the Covid-19 norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue,” the statement further stated.

Ramesh Babu was an actor known for films such as Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu and others. After his retirement from acting in 1997, he became a producer.

His death was mourned by several members of the film industry. Actor Chiranjeevi tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences to Shri Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss.” Actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, “Saddened to know about the untimely passing on of Shri. #GhattamaneniRameshBabu garu.”

Also read: Mahesh Babu tests positive for Covid-19, Jr. NTR says ‘Get well soon anna’

Several others from the industry, including actor Varun Tej, Anil Ravipudi, Ramesh Varma, Gopichand Malineni, and Nithin also offered their condolences to Ramesh Babu’s family.

Mahesh Babu had tested positive for Covid-19 recently and is currently in isolation at home. It is unclear whether he would be able to attend his brother’s last rites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ramesh babu mahesh babu
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP