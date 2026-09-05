Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni gets cheeky after he rates Toxic half a star, his Letterboxd account makes news

Actor Mahesh Babu and former actor-model Namrata Shirodkar’s son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, turned 20 on August 31. Mahesh’s fans head to his social media accounts and discovered that he had a Letterboxd account where he was very vocal about films. After it made news that Gautam had rated Yash’s Toxic only half a star, and some of his own father’s films only 2 stars, he got cheeky about it.

Gautam Ghattamaneni’s Letterboxd account

Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni's Letterboxd account was recently made public.

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Fans discovered Gautam’s Letterboxd link on his Instagram bio and spammed on X (formerly Twitter) before the 20-year-old removed it. By then, it was too late, as many had deduced that Gautam had rated some of Nani’s films higher than Mahesh’s.

Gautam Ghattamaneni's Letterboxd account.

And what’s more, he even rated the recent release Toxic only half stars. His father’s Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra’s recent film The Bluff received only a 2.5, as did Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s hit Saiyaara. He even watched the recent Telugu release Romanchakam, but has yet to rate it.

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Mahesh Babu’s son gets cheeky about it

{{^usCountry}} After fans made his Letterboxd profile go viral and it hit the news, Gautam initially removed the link from his Instagram bio. He has since added it back with a cheeky caption on his Letterboxd account. It reads: “Welcome to this apparently national news worthy page. I will try to live up to that,” with sobbing and V-sign emojis. Fans found it hilarious that he addressed it all in his own way. When his Letterboxd ratings circulated, many pointed out how he wasn’t rating Mahesh’s films 5 stars just because he was his father. They also made memes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After fans made his Letterboxd profile go viral and it hit the news, Gautam initially removed the link from his Instagram bio. He has since added it back with a cheeky caption on his Letterboxd account. It reads: “Welcome to this apparently national news worthy page. I will try to live up to that,” with sobbing and V-sign emojis. Fans found it hilarious that he addressed it all in his own way. When his Letterboxd ratings circulated, many pointed out how he wasn’t rating Mahesh’s films 5 stars just because he was his father. They also made memes. {{/usCountry}}

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Gautam Ghattamaneni's Letterboxd bio.

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming work

Mahesh last starred in Trivikram Srinivas’ 2024 film Guntur Kaaram, which Gautam incidentally rated only 2.5 on Letterboxd. The film collected ₹181.83 crore worldwide despite releasing amid high expectations. It was met with a lukewarm response from critics and audiences alike. The film also starred Sreeleela, Prakash Raj, Jayaram and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. It told the story of a son fighting to gain his mother’s love. The film received criticism for being marketed as a masala film but turning out to be a family drama.

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Mahesh is now working in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are his co-stars in it. The film is being made on a massive scale and is the filmmaker’s next project after RRR in 2022. The promotional material hints at it being a time-travel story. It remains to be seen how it fares.