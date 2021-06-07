Makers of Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi clarify on direct-OTT release

The makers of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming Telugu sports comedy Good Luck Sakhi on Monday clarified that the film is not heading for a direct-OTT release. Via a statement, they have requested audiences to not believe any reports about a direct-to-OTT release.

The film stars Keerthy in the role of a sharpshooter from a village. It also features Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles.

“There are rumours that we are going for a direct OTT release all over the media. Kindly request the media to refrain from saying so. None of it is true. We will come with an update if any,” producer Sudheer Chandra said in the statement.

The teaser of the movie was released last year on the occasion of Independence Day.

The film marks Nagesh Kukunoor’s debut in Telugu filmdom. In a recent interview, he revealed that he’s terrified about finally making a film in Telugu, which is his mother tongue.

“It’s my mother tongue but I never learned to read and write in Telugu. It’s one of my biggest regrets. So every time I was either offered a Telugu film or thought about it, I was always terrified. It’s like delving into a new language. I knew whenever I do direct, I would have to do a lot of homework,” he said.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. Produced by Sudheer Chandra, the film has been predominantly shot in Hyderabad and Pune

Last seen on screen in Telugu romantic comedy Rang De, Keerthy currently has three projects in her kitty gearing up for release.

In Telugu, she has Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline. In Tamil, she has Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Saani Kaayidham getting ready for release.