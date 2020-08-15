e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Good Luck Sakhi teaser: Nagesh Kukunoor’s film features Keerthy Suresh as a sharpshooter

Good Luck Sakhi teaser: Nagesh Kukunoor’s film features Keerthy Suresh as a sharpshooter

The teaser of Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi was unveiled on the 74th Independence Day. Watch it here.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 15, 2020 13:11 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Kaeerhy Suresh in a still from the Good Luck Sakhi teaser.
Kaeerhy Suresh in a still from the Good Luck Sakhi teaser.
         

The teaser of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi was unveiled on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday. The film, which marks Nagesh Kukunoor’s foray into Telugu filmdom, features Keerthy in the role of a sharpshooter.

The teaser was first shared by actor Prabhas on his social media handles. He wrote, “My congratulations and best wishes to the entire team of #GoodLuckSakhi.”

 

The teaser opens with Keerthy’s character and we are told by a voice-over that she is called “Bad luck Sakhi” by the villagers. A series of shots give us a glimpse of all the bad things that happen in Sakhi’s life. Aadi Pinisetty plays her friend and scenes between them hints at good friendship.

Towards the end of the teaser, we see Sakhi training to become a sharpshooter. Actor Jagapathi Babu plays the coach.

The film marks Nagesh Kukunoor’s debut in Telugu filmdom. In a recent interview, he revealed that he’s terrified about finally making a film in Telugu, which is his mother tongue.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande slams reports saying Sushant Singh Rajput paid her EMIs, his sister Shweta hails her as ‘an independent woman’

“It’s my mother tongue but I never learned to read and write in Telugu. It’s one of my biggest regrets. So every time I was either offered a Telugu film or thought about it, I was always terrified. It’s like delving into a new language. I knew whenever I do direct, I would have to do a lot of homework,” he said.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. Produced by Sudheer Chandra, the film has been predominantly shot in Hyderabad and Pune.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Mayawati attacks UP govt over Dalit village head’s murder, boy’s death
Mayawati attacks UP govt over Dalit village head’s murder, boy’s death
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In