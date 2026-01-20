Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 9: Chiranjeevi film witnesses dip but earns over ₹171 cr so far

On day 9, the film collected ₹5.75 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, it has collected ₹171.65 crore nett in India. The film has beaten the lifetime collections of Chiranjeevi’s previous films. Bholaa Shankar collected ₹30.63 crore in India, Acharya had made ₹56.14 crore net, Godfather made ₹74.03 crore, and Waltair Veerayya earned ₹161.06 crore.

The film, as per the report, earned ₹9.35 crore from its premieres. The film earned ₹32.25 crore on day one, ₹18.75 crore on day 2 and ₹19.5 crore on day 3. On day 4, it minted ₹22 crore, on day 5, ₹19.5 crore, on day 6, ₹18.9 crore, on day 7, ₹17.65 crore and on day 8, ₹8 crore.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 9: The Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara film witnessed a dip in India on Tuesday. According to Sacnilk.com , the film has collected over ₹171 crore so far.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu The Anil Ravipudi-directed comedy film has been earning well, but it received mixed reviews. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu released in theatres on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. The film also stars Venkatesh and Catherine Tresa. The plot follows Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer who seeks to protect his estranged wife and children and reunite with them. It is named after Chiranjeevi’s birth name, Sivasankara Varaprasad.

The film’s synopsis read, “A security officer protecting his estranged wife and kids from a vengeful ex-cop sees it as a chance to rebuild their relationship after six years apart.” The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela.

Allu Arjun's note for uncle Chiranjeevi Actor Allu Arjun has extended a heartwarming message for his uncle Chiranjeevi, hailing the success of the film. Taking to X, he penned a long note and congratulated the team. Calling Chiranjeevi the "Boss", he wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ENTIRE TEAM OF #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru The BOSS IS BACK. L - I - T Happy to see our megastar @KChiruTweets garu light up the screens again. Full #VintageVibes @VenkyMama garu rocked the show. #VenkyGowda."

"Gracious presence by #Nayanthara garu, humorous presence by @CatherineTresa1 & energetic performances by all the artists, especially Sankranthi star BulliRaju, Whistle-worthy songs #HookStep, #MegaVictory, etc. Congratulations to #BheemsCeciroleo garu & all the technicians of the movie & especially the producers, my dearest cousin @sushkonidela & @sahugarapati7 garu. Biggg Congratulations to the Sankranthi Blockbuster machine @AnilRavipudi garu. Sankranthi ki Vastaru -Hit Kodatharu - Repeatu. This is not just a Sankranthi Blockbuster... This is a Sankranthi 'BOSS'-buster," he added.