Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Twitter review: Fans hail Chiranjeevi's comic timing, call film ‘vintage mega magic’

One X user wrote, “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Review: Very good first half with free-flowing BOSS energy, engaging flow & killer interval block! Second half uneven but smartly saved with hilarious moments. Venky cameo works perfectly for family audiences. Chiru sets the screen ablaze, Nayanthara adds stunning presence, Anil Ravipudi delivers expected magic! Songs are highlights. Clean family entertainer – perfect Sankranti watch!”

Viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views on Chiranjeevi’s film. Most cinegoers praised the first half of the movie and thanked director Anil Ravipudi for bringing back Chiranjeevi’s ‘vintage charm’ on screen. Nayanthara and Venkatesh also received appreciation for their performances.

After three years, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is back to entertain audiences on the big screen with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu . The film released in theatres today (January 12), and viewers have already begun flooding social media with their reviews. The response so far has been largely positive.

Another tweet read, “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is thoroughly @KChiruTweets’s show, supported by a well-placed cameo from Venkatesh, Nayanthara doing what she does best, and @AnilRavipudi’s trademark family-friendly comedy drama. The film kicks off straight away with the lead’s introduction, wasting no time on unnecessary setup. #Chiranjeevi once again proves why he’s an all-round performer—his comedy, humour, sarcasm, and action timing never misfire and work effectively here as well.”

Praising Chiranjeevi’s performance, another user wrote, “#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru: If you’re in for pure vintage Mega magic, it is a complete treat. A big salute to #AnilRavipudi — among this generation of directors, no one has understood #Chiranjeevi this perfectly. After decades, we finally get to see Megastar in his classic comic glory, reminding us why his timing is simply unmatched. The first half itself is paisa vasool, packed with vintage punchlines, sharp self-satire, iconic modulations, and comedy that only Chiranjeevi can deliver. His screen presence, energy, and hunger shine through every scene as he absolutely owns the character of Shankara Vara Prasad.”

The tweet further read, “Chiranjeevi proves once again that when it comes to comedy, there is no gap, only greatness. His timing brings back strong memories of his golden-era entertainers, making the film a laugh riot. The arrival of #Venkatesh adds extra warmth and festive cheer, striking a perfect chord with family audiences.”

Another X user wrote, “#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru is a sureshot Sankranti blockbuster, without a doubt. Happy to see Chiranjeevi the way I know him. @AnilRavipudi knows what he’s doing; he stuck to Chiru’s strongest forte, comedy, and hit the ball out of the stadium. Irrespective of age, audiences had a great time in my show. A small kid sitting beside me cheering throughout the film, just made my heart melt. This is how our movies should be. Anil brought back the innocent and funny Chiru with a little #Gharanamogudu touch in some scenes.”

Viewers who disliked the film However, not everyone seems to have liked the film. One moviegoer wrote on X, “Venkatesh’s entire episode appears superficial and fails to generate the intended energy or impact. Similarly, the second-half comedy track involving Bebakka and the women’s gang comes across as silly rather than humorous. While a handful of jokes land, most fail to leave a lasting impression. Overall, ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ is a festival-centric entertainer that succeeds in showcasing Megastar Chiranjeevi in a likeable, playful, and familiar avatar.”

Another tweet read, “2.2/5 First half=AVERAGE, SECOND HALF=ROD Overall, it feels like the first flop of Anil Ravipudi’s career among films watched on OTT.”