    Ratings blocked on BMS for Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu per court order, Reddit says ‘so insecure’

    Anil Ravipudi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, is releasing in theatres on January 12, ahead of Sankranthi. 

    Updated on: Jan 11, 2026 11:23 AM IST
    By Neeshita Nyayapati
    Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG), starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, is gearing up for release on January 12, ahead of Sankranthi. Reviews and ratings for the film have been suspended on the ticketing platform BookMyShow (BMS), as per a court order, ahead of its release. The news had varied reactions on the internet.

    Chiranjeevi in a still from Anil Ravipudi's upcoming comedy film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.
    Chiranjeevi in a still from Anil Ravipudi's upcoming comedy film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

    Reviews and ratings for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu blocked on BMS

    The BMS page for MSVPG indicates that reviews and ratings for the film have been blocked due to a court order. The platform mentioned, “Ratings & Reviews disabled as per court order,” on the page. Rated UA 13+ with a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes, the film’s synopsis reads: “A family thriller where a household's hard-won peace is threatened by a high-stakes conflict. Loyalties are tested as festivity gives way to danger.” Venkatesh, who has often worked with Ravipudi, will make a cameo in the film.

    Reviews and ratings have been disabled for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on BookMyShow.
    Reviews and ratings have been disabled for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on BookMyShow.

    Reddit reacts to Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu reviews being blocked

    A Redditor posted a screenshot of the MSVPG page on BMS, writing, “For Msvpg, audience can't rate on bookmyshow.” “Now some ppl will come and say, Ravipudi's audience does not review on BookMyShow so they disabled it so that fake reviews don't sabotage the film. Insecure ahh industry full of insecure technicians,” commented a Redditor. Another wrote, “False advertising is their trailers. Audience reviews is the one protecting customers. Better way is stop bots paying fake reviews using better algorithms and laws instead of stopping all reviews.”

    A Redditor even joked, “on BMS, Akhanda got more rating than Avatar 3.” When a person reasoned, “Good job. Fake bots industry will die,” a Redditor pointed out, “Lol. Only people who book tickets can review it. So now even a genuine audience can't.” One person fumed, “Imagine being so insecure, you disable consumer ratings for your product. How entitled are these celebrities? We seriously need to stop giving them all attention.” A Redditor joked that it was time to download Letterboxd.

    This comes after, in December 2025, BMS disabled rating and reviews for Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Kannada film, The Devil, per court orders.

