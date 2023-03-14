MM Keeravani sings, plays piano at post-Oscars party in Los Angeles

MM Keeravani played the piano and mesmerised guests at a party that filmmaker SS Rajamouli hosted recently at his Los Angeles house to celebrate the Oscar award that the musician won for the song Naatu Naatu from Rajamouli's film RRR. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reacts as RRR, The Elephant Whisperers win Oscars)

RRR star Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela for the Oscars event and she shared videos from the party at Rajamouli's house and revealed that Keeravani played piano at the private bash.

One of the videos that she shared showed the musician sitting at the piano as he played the instrument and everyone around clapped and cheered him on. Ram Charan could also be seen pulling out his phone to record the moment. Sharing the video, Upsana wrote, "We're all on top of the world - thank u @mmkeeravani Garu #rrr family."

Upasana also shared several other pictures and videos from the bash. Ram Charan could be seen posing with the trophies that RRR has won. She also shared a few video clips from their appearance together at the Oscar awards 2023.

Earlier on Monday, Naatu Naatu won the award, after competing with big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were all present at the big event. It is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars.

Made on a grand scale, RRR released in March last year and told a fictional story of friendship between two real life freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles. Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Alia Bhatt also played important roles in the film that has collected more than ₹1,200 crore worldwide.

India bagged two awards at the Oscars 2023 early Monday - Naatu Naatu won in the best song category while Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers won the award for the best documentary short film.

