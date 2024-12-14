Mohan Babu dismisses reports of his anticipatory bail plea getting rejected in journalist assault case

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has reacted to reports that his anticipatory bail plea was rejected in a case related to the alleged assault of a journalist. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, he issued a clarification calling the rumours "false propaganda". (Also Read | Mohan Babu apologises to journalist for assault after attempt to murder charge: ‘Media became inadvertently intertwined’) Mohan Babu shared a new post clarifying his bail on X.

Mohan Babu denies rejection of bail

Mohan Babu tweeted, “False propaganda is being circulated.! Anticipatory bail has NOT been rejected and currently. I am under medical care in my home. I request the media to get the facts right.”

Telangana High Court reportedly rejected his bail

As per a New Indian Express report, the Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. Reportedly, the court also issued notices to Telangana and other authorities. The court directed them to file responses by Thursday (December 19).

An FIR was registered against the actor at Pahadishareef Police Station on Tuesday (December 10), when the incident took place. Reportedly, the FIR was altered on Thursday (December 12), adding section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Mohan Babu apology after alleged assault

On Friday, Mohan Babu issued an apology to X for allegedly assaulting the journalist at his residence in Jalpalli, Rangareddy district, on the evening of December 10. The actor expressed his "deep regret" over the incident, describing it as an impulsive act in the "heat of the moment" after 30-50 individuals allegedly forced their way into his house with the intent to harm those present.

What happened on December 10

According to the police FIR, a formal complaint was lodged by the journalist at 10.55 pm on the same day following the alleged assault. The journalist had reportedly arrived at Mohan Babu's residence to cover a family dispute that has garnered significant media attention.

The complainant stated that he and other journalists were invited inside Manchu Manoj's house at 8.05 pm to report on the ongoing tensions between the father and son. However, during their coverage, Mohan Babu allegedly confronted the journalist aggressively.

The actor is accused of forcibly grabbing the reporter's microphone and phone, using abusive language, and physically attacking him with the microphone, which reportedly contained a steel pipe and metal logo. The assault is said to have caused the journalist a severe head injury, resulting in significant bleeding.

(With ANI inputs)