Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda launch their Telugu film VD13; share glimpse from puja: ‘Can’t wait for shoot to begin’

Actor Mrunal Thakur, who made her Telugu debut with Sita Ramam last year, will be joining hands with Vijay Deverakonda for her next Telugu film, which will be directed by Parasuram. The film is currently being dubbed as VD13. Also read: Vijay Deverakonda gets extra romantic with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in BTS video from Kushi shoot; fans watch it on repeat

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda at the launch of their Telugu film VD13.

This will be Mrunal's third Telugu outing. Her second film, which is still untitled, co-stars Nani and is currently on the floors. The project is currently dubbed Nani 30.

Mrunal's post

On Wednesday, Mrunal took to Instagram to share pictures from the film’s launch ceremony. Her caption read: “The first step in a very exciting journey. It’s my first time working with @srivenkteswaracreations and I’m really thrilled to be sharing screen with @thedeverakonda. Can’t wait for the shoot to begin (sic).”

Reactions to her post

In the comment section, netizens congratulated Mrunal on bagging the project. One person wrote, “Congratulations. So huge (sic). Another person said, “Woah. This is big Mrunal. Congratulations (sic).”

Vijay Deverakonda also shares video

The actor shared a video giving a glimpse of the film's launch with a puja. He wrote along with it, “Pooja :) Parasuram - Dil Raju - Mrunal Thakur and your man (heart emoji). VD13.”

The project marks the reunion of Vijay and director Parasuram after Geetha Govindam, which was a blockbuster.

Mrunal's recent Telugu film

Mrunal recently completed shooting a schedule for Nani 30. Talking about her experience, she recently spoke to India Today. Mrunal said, "I am doing this film with Nani, which is a beautiful script that I have ever read and I am extremely proud to be associated with the entire team. It's director Shouryuv's debut film. I think I'm extremely blessed to have gotten that role and it wouldn't be possible if I had not done Sita (sic).

Sita is the name of character from her maiden Telugu film, Sita Ramam. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the project also starred Dulquer Salmaan.

“Sita has already set a benchmark so high that even today when filmmakers approach me or when I tell them 'Sir, I'm excited to work with you', all they say is 'Amma please wait for some time because there is nothing nice or as big as Sita Ramam that's been made or written yet. So we want you to hold on and good scripts will come',” she added.

