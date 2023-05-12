Vijay Deverakonda gets extra romantic with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in BTS video from Kushi shoot; fans watch it on repeat

The first song Na Roja Nuvve from the upcoming Telugu film Kushi was released earlier this week. Vijay Deverakonda treated fans to a special behind-the-scenes look at the song which was filmed without his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's knowledge. The actor shared a Reel on Instagram that caught the two leads shooting for the song and also showed them hanging out on the sets. Fans loved Vijay's cute video and shared that the pair looked cute together. (Also read: When Vijay Deverakonda recalled the time he used to do 'anything' for ₹10,000: 'It was a necessity') Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kushi will be released in September 2023.

On Friday, Vijay posted an Instagram Reel he made while filming for Na Roja Nuvve. He captioned the video, "#Kushi is Never missing an opportunity to tell her how much she means to you. Even if she doesn’t always realise it. #KushiReel." The short video begins with the title, ''Kushi is - Making a reel to this song Without her knowing.' Set to the audio of Na Roja Nuvve, it shows Vijay observing Samantha as she gets ready for a shot. Another instance has the actor catching Samantha chatting with another team member, while Vijay pretends to pull her cheeks from far.

The final two shots show the pair recording the song; Vijay is seen lip-syncing to the lyrics. Fans loved the video and dropped red heart emojis on the post. One fan shared, "How many times have you watched this?- 'yes'." Another commented, "They look great together." Yet another fan added, "Awwwwww … Happy to see u smile happily sam."

Samantha and Vijay have previously worked together on the film Mahanati (2018) and fans are looking forward to seeing the pair again in Kushi. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will be released on September 1, 2023.

The lead actors' previous films have not fared well. Vijay's last film, the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Liger with Ananya Panday did not launch the actor in Bollywood as hoped. He will begin shooting for his next VD 12 with Jersey (2019) director Gowtam Tinnanuri in June. The actor will reportedly play a police officer turned spy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, meanwhile, has been filming the web series Citadel with directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. She stars in the Indian version of the Prime Video series with Varun Dhawan. Her last project, the Telugu film Shaakuntalam did not do well at the box office.

