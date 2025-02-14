Menu Explore
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi seek blessings at Tirupati temple after Thandel's success, pose for pics. Watch

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Feb 14, 2025 02:36 PM IST

Dressed in traditional outfits, the team was spotted posing for pictures with red clothes draped around their shoulders.

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi visited the famous Tirupati temple on Thursday to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara for their latest hit film, Thandel. They were accompanied by film's director Chandoo Mondeti and producer Allu Aravind. Thandel had a massive opening at the box office. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya says Sobhita Dhulipala ‘not connected’ to his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Very wrong to drag her’)

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi posed for photos outside Tirupati temple.
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi posed for photos outside Tirupati temple.

A large crowd gathered at the temple, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. Dressed in traditional outfits, the team was spotted posing for pictures with red clothes draped around their shoulders.

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya had shared his experience of working with Sai Pallavi and praised her energy on screen.

"It's been a great experience. Working with Pallavi is always a pleasure as she brings so much energy to the screen. She complements my performance in so many ways, so it has been a wonderful experience," the actor told ANI.

Chaitanya also opened up about how he prepared himself mentally and physically for the role.

"Preparation involved both physical and mental aspects. For the film, the physical transformation had to happen with the hair, beard, and the kind of skin tan the fishermen have. Apart from this, I had to work on the Srikakulam dialect and body language. There is a dance sequence with Sai Pallavi, so it also involved a lot of rehearsals and workshops for that," he said.

The story of Thandel revolves around the experience of fishermen who accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters during one of their trips.

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it, Thandel marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project following their hit film Love Story. The film was released on February 7.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
