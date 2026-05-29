Naga Chaitanya approaches Delhi HC over content suggesting he cheated on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, explicit search terms

Actor Naga Chaitanya recently approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. The suit was filed over the alleged unauthorised use of his name, image, unauthorised merchandise, AI-generated and pornographic content. His lawyer also flagged content suggesting that he had cheated on his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and that he had ruined her career.

Naga Chaitanya fights explicit search terms and objectionable content

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were married from 2017 to 2021.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Chaitanya’s team, Justice Jyoti Singh heard the matter after Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing for the actor, submitted that several websites were using his name alongside explicit search terms to attract traffic and circulate objectionable content. Concerns were raised over AI-generated and manipulated content, as well as defamatory material related to his personal life.

Advocate Gaggar submitted to the HC that one of the primary concerns relates to pornographic content and AI-generated videos falsely depicting Chaitanya in objectionable situations, according to ANI. He also specifically flagged content portraying him and Samantha, suggesting that he had cheated on her and destroyed her career, according to the news agency. “This is trolling, this is not fair criticism,” he argued.

What else does Naga Chaitanya’s complaint state?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The HC was also shown unauthorised listings of merchandise featuring Chaitanya’s likeness. His lawyer argued that the actor was a leading figure in the Telugu film industry with a successful acting career. It was also pointed out that the court had previously secured his father, Nagarjuna’s, personality rights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The HC was also shown unauthorised listings of merchandise featuring Chaitanya’s likeness. His lawyer argued that the actor was a leading figure in the Telugu film industry with a successful acting career. It was also pointed out that the court had previously secured his father, Nagarjuna’s, personality rights. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The suit claims the usage of AI tools, deepfake technology, voice-cloning software and digital manipulation techniques to circulate fabricated audiovisual content for commercial gain. The content has caused serious harm to Chaitanya’s reputation, dignity, privacy, and public image, according to his suit. Defamatory YouTube videos on the actor were also flagged in court. While some links were removed, others pertaining to news reports remained up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suit claims the usage of AI tools, deepfake technology, voice-cloning software and digital manipulation techniques to circulate fabricated audiovisual content for commercial gain. The content has caused serious harm to Chaitanya’s reputation, dignity, privacy, and public image, according to his suit. Defamatory YouTube videos on the actor were also flagged in court. While some links were removed, others pertaining to news reports remained up. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The judge observed that while public figures were exposed to scrutiny, it was not without limits. “You are in public life, you are certainly more vulnerable than the rest of the people, but it has its limitations,” said the court. According to the news agency, the court also remarked that one of the allegedly infringing links was ‘borderline’. Chaitanya’s lawyer argued that such content surfaces daily, urging for a dynamic injunction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The judge observed that while public figures were exposed to scrutiny, it was not without limits. “You are in public life, you are certainly more vulnerable than the rest of the people, but it has its limitations,” said the court. According to the news agency, the court also remarked that one of the allegedly infringing links was ‘borderline’. Chaitanya’s lawyer argued that such content surfaces daily, urging for a dynamic injunction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 30. The court issued a summons in the suit and indicated that it would pass an interim order. Chaitanya and Samantha dated for years before marrying in 2017 and divorcing in 2021. He is now married to actor Sobhita Dhulipala, and she is married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON