Samantha Ruth Prabhu coos ‘babu’ as she shows off Ugadi pachadi to sceptical Raj Nidimoru: ‘Nuvvu chesava?’
As part of the promotions of her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu tried her hand at making Ugadi pachadi with Suma and Nandini Reddy.
As part of the promotions for her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu tried her hand at making Ugadi pachadi. Director Nandini Reddy and anchor Suma joined her in this endeavour. When she showed off her freshly made pachadi to her husband and producer Raj Nidimoru, he seemed sceptical that she had made it.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu coos ‘babu’ as she video calls Raj Nidimoru
Samantha’s production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, posted a video on YouTube as part of Maa Inti Bangaram’s promotions. The video begins with Samantha asking Nandini and Suma to help her make Ugadi pachadi. When the anchor asks the actor whether she decorated her home, she says yes, much as she made the pachadi, which was mostly made by Suma.
Later, when Samantha picks a video call, Nandini tells Suma it’s from their ‘other producer’ Raj. “Hi babu,” coos the actor, smiling widely as she shows off the pachadi to her husband. When she tells him she made it, he responds sceptically. “Ugadi pachadi aa? Nuvvu chesava? (Ugadi pachadi? Did you really make it?)” he asks as she seems to admit she didn’t, cracking Suma and Nandini up. He later says, “Nuvvu chesi pedte tintanu le (I will eat if you make it),” as Samantha beams and says, “Okay, I will do that.”
Ugadi pachadi is made from raw mango, jaggery, neem flowers, tamarind pulp, salt and green chilly or pepper on the Telugu new year to represent the emotions of life – sweet, sour, bitter, salty, spicy, and tangy.
About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru
Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, and Raj was married to Shhyamali De. It is unknown when Raj and Shhyamali divorced after their 2015 wedding, but Samantha and Chaitanya divorced in 2021 after their 2017 wedding. Chaitanya is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala.
Samantha and Raj first worked together in Raj & DK’s Prime Video web series The Family Man Season 2 in 2021. They also worked together in the 2024 series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The couple dated for a while before getting married on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Their wedding was a traditional Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony before the Linga Bhairavi, a yogic ceremony instead of a Vedic one.
Samantha will soon star in Nandini’s Maa Inti Bangaram, which she has also produced with Raj. It will be released in theatres on May 15. The couple is also working together on Netflix’s Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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