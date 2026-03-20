Samantha Ruth Prabhu coos ‘babu’ as she shows off Ugadi pachadi to sceptical Raj Nidimoru: ‘Nuvvu chesava?’

Later, when Samantha picks a video call, Nandini tells Suma it’s from their ‘other producer’ Raj . “Hi babu,” coos the actor, smiling widely as she shows off the pachadi to her husband. When she tells him she made it, he responds sceptically. “Ugadi pachadi aa? Nuvvu chesava? (Ugadi pachadi? Did you really make it?)” he asks as she seems to admit she didn’t, cracking Suma and Nandini up. He later says, “Nuvvu chesi pedte tintanu le (I will eat if you make it),” as Samantha beams and says, “Okay, I will do that.”

Samantha’s production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, posted a video on YouTube as part of Maa Inti Bangaram ’s promotions. The video begins with Samantha asking Nandini and Suma to help her make Ugadi pachadi. When the anchor asks the actor whether she decorated her home, she says yes, much as she made the pachadi, which was mostly made by Suma.

As part of the promotions for her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu tried her hand at making Ugadi pachadi. Director Nandini Reddy and anchor Suma joined her in this endeavour. When she showed off her freshly made pachadi to her husband and producer Raj Nidimoru, he seemed sceptical that she had made it.

Ugadi pachadi is made from raw mango, jaggery, neem flowers, tamarind pulp, salt and green chilly or pepper on the Telugu new year to represent the emotions of life – sweet, sour, bitter, salty, spicy, and tangy.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, and Raj was married to Shhyamali De. It is unknown when Raj and Shhyamali divorced after their 2015 wedding, but Samantha and Chaitanya divorced in 2021 after their 2017 wedding. Chaitanya is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha and Raj first worked together in Raj & DK’s Prime Video web series The Family Man Season 2 in 2021. They also worked together in the 2024 series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The couple dated for a while before getting married on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Their wedding was a traditional Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony before the Linga Bhairavi, a yogic ceremony instead of a Vedic one.

Samantha will soon star in Nandini’s Maa Inti Bangaram, which she has also produced with Raj. It will be released in theatres on May 15. The couple is also working together on Netflix’s Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.