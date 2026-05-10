Sobhita Dhulipala, Raja Kumari react to influencer's post about Telugu representation, criticism for Bhavitha Mandava

Recently, Chanel faced criticism for dressing Telugu-origin model Bhavitha Mandava in jeans at the Met Gala. Amid talk of proper representation on a global scale, a Dubai influencer named Srilata Addepalli made a long video of how icons such as Bhavitha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Raja Kumari broke barriers for Telugu women. The actor and rapper responded to her. Sobhita Dhulipala and Raja Kumari were moved by an influencer's post.

Dubai influencer talks about Telugu representation Srilata began her video by listing out what Bhavitha Mandava, Sobhita Dhulipala, Deepica Mutyala, and Rajakumari have in common. Which is that they’re all brown women, but that they also have Telugu roots. “And most importantly, these women chose paths that weren’t expected from someone coming from a Telugu middle-class family. And they still made it global, mind you,” she said.

She then revealed that when she wanted to model ot start her business, she was told it’s not something that a Telugu girl would do. “Now that I see Bhavitha on a global platform, walking for Chanel. And then I also see Sobhita, who was a former Miss India Earth title holder, and then she went on to star in amazing series like Made in Heaven, walk on international red carpets. And then I thought, why not me?” she questioned.

She also spoke about how Deepica broke barriers with Live Tinted before adding, “And then there’s Raja Kumari, someone who took her roots, her voice, her identity, and she made space for herself in the global platform at her own terms.” Srilata then hinted at the criticism Bhavitha has been getting, “I would’ve loved to see a Telugu girl representation on a global platform in a more larger-than-life way. But let’s not reduce these women into one outfit or one appearance of just that one moment.”

Srilata also spoke in her video about how the women she mentioned are an inspiration to many women like her, particularly those from Telugu families.