Naga Chaitanya on why he isn’t bothered about dating rumours anymore: ‘People close to me know the truth’

For someone who isn’t much active on social media, Naga Chaitanya’s personal life sure gets spoken about a lot. Ever since the actor debuted in 2009 with Josh, everyone was curious to know whom he was dating till he married Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017 and separated from her in 2021. The actor was recently asked in an interview with The Indian Express, if it bothers him when people speculate about his life, here’s what he had to say. (Also Read: Dhootha review: Vikram K Kumar plays to his strengths in Naga Chaitanya’s web debut)

‘I hope my work speaks for itself’

Naga Chaitanya opens up about speculation on his personal life

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naga said that it ‘doesn’t bother him beyond a point’ when speculation is rife about his personal life. “People close to me know the truth,” he said, adding, “I want to be known more for my work than my personal life. So, I try to focus on the craft and let movies do the talking. At the end of the day, if my movies leave the audience entertained, that’s what I want to be remembered for.”

His love story

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naga Chaitanya stated in numerous interviews that he has nothing but ‘respect’ for his marriage to Samantha. The former couple met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and after dating on-and-off for years, they got engaged in 2017. They tie the knot in Hindu and Christian ceremonies in Goa later the same year. Fans were so in love with the couple, they even dubbed them ChaySam. But in 2021, after months of speculation, both the actors confirmed their separation on social media a few days ahead of their wedding anniversary. Recently, the actor was rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala when pictures of them on a vacation went viral on social media. However, both the actors refused to confirm the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upcoming work

Naga Chaitanya was recently seen in the bi-lingual film Custody, which got mixed reviews and a lukewarm response at the box office. He also debuted on OTT with the Prime Video web-series Dhoota, which is directed by Vikram K Kumar. He plays a journalist in the series that sees him follow clues he finds in newspaper clippings. He will soon play a fisherman for the first time in his career in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, which will see him reunite with his Love Story co-star, Sai Pallavi.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON