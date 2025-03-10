Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala animatedly chat it up with Rana Daggubati at his store launch in Hyderabad. Watch

Actor Rana Daggubati opened a retail store called Broadway in Hyderabad on Sunday with his wife, Miheeka Bajaj. Numerous celebrities, including his cousin Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, attended the opening ceremony in Banjara Hills. A video shared by a paparazzo also shows the trio chatting away animatedly at the event. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya’s vacation pics from Amsterdam and Mexico: Wrestling, samosas and more) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala attended the opening of Rana Daggubati's store.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala at Rana Daggubati’s store opening

A paparazzo posted a video on Instagram of a candid moment captured between Chaitanya, Sobhita, Rana and a few friends. Sobhita can be seen all smiles as she chats away with Rana and other guests seated at a table. At one point, Chaitanya also cracks up as Rana talks to Sobhita. Chaitanya opted for a t-shirt and pants for the event while Sobhita opted for a casual shirt dress with heels, adding a pop of colour with an orange bag.

The store's official Instagram page also posted a video of Nani posing for pictures with Rana at the store's opening. Rhea Chakraborty, Sreeleela, Parul Gulati, and other celebrities are also featured in the video. Rhea and Sobhita are seen picking out what they want to buy, while Sreeleela makes a heart symbol on her way out.

Recent work

Sobhita and Chaitanya got engaged in August 2024 before their wedding at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in December of the same year. Chaitanya was most recently seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. The film released is streaming on Netflix after doing well theatrically.

Sobhita was last seen in the Zee5 film Love, Sitara. Both Chaitanya and Sobhita are yet to announce their upcoming projects. The couple recently vacationed in Amsterdam and Mexico, and Sobhita posted pictures from their vacation on Instagram. Rana recently hosted The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime Video. He was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan.