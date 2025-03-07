Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya’s vacation pics from Amsterdam and Mexico: Wrestling, samosas and more

Sobhita Dhulipala treated her fans to inside glimpses of her and Naga Chaitanya's vacations, post their wedding. The photo dump from their vacations in Amsterdam and Mexico showed a little bit of everything, from fresh morning smiles at an eatery to dolling up in high-end evening glam. Let's take a look at their romantic, breezy gateway that left fans gushing in the comment section. The couple engaged in both slow, winded-down morning breakfasts and opulent evening dinners.(PC: Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya vacation

On their trips to Mexico and Amsterdam, the couple enjoyed the culinary flavours of both the countries, venturing to popular restaurants to try the local cuisines.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya flashed big smiles as they enjoyed smoothie acai bowls for breakfast at Juice Brothers in Amsterdam. According to Juice Brothers' website, this restaurant serves the most popular acai bowls in Amsterdam.

The photo dump also included a picture from Mexico City, featuring a wall with an optical illusion art with abstract, geometric patterns. Although, despite being experimental with their taste buds, at the end of the day, every desi longs for flavours close to their heart, and home is where heart is, so the desi cravings need to be satiated, even abroad. One of the photos in the dump featured mouth-watering mini samosas in a steel tiffin box.

The trip was not all solely about culinary adventures. It also included a mighty taste of adrenaline, as the couple attended the WWE live in Amsterdam.

What the couple wore

Sobhita Dhulipala started the carousel with a desi look, sporting oxidised jhumka with an ethnic wear in deep purple and red. Proving her sartorial range even on the trip, she donned a sultry, backless satin gown for an evening look.

In the breakfast picture with Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita donned a grey oversized sweatshirt, straight-fit jeans, and loafers, with her hair tied up in a loose bun. Her casual, cozy style complemented Naga Chaitanya's outfit as well, a white T-shirt underneath a black jacket paired with cream pants. This is the perfect couple attire for effortless, casual outings.

From relaxed, laid-back, culinary exploration to watching the adrenaline-pumped WWE matches live, the trips were exhilarating and an inspiration for couples on how to plan their itinerary.

The couple recently got married in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024.