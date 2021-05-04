Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Naga Chaitanya to make Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, to join sets during Ladakh schedule: Report
telugu cinema

Naga Chaitanya to make Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, to join sets during Ladakh schedule: Report

Naga Chaitanya will replace Vijay Sethupathi in Laal Singh Chaddha. He will play the character of Benjamin Buford Blue from the Tom Hanks' original.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Naga Chaitanya also awaits the release of his Telugu film, Love Story.

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, will reportedly join the sets in the next schedule in Ladakh where the team has planned to shoot for 45 days.

As per reports, Chaitanya will replace actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was originally signed to play a pivotal role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Chaitanya will be seen playing the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba.

"The team has recently completed a location recce in Kargil and a 45-day schedule is being planned over there. The makers will be filming crucial war and action sequences featuring Aamir and Chaitanya in this schedule that is expected to commence shortly," a source was quoted in a report by New Indian Express.

Gearing up for release this December, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is directed by Advait Chandan.

Chaitanya awaits the release of his upcoming Telugu film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut via Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account 'permanently suspended' after incendiary tweets violating 'Hateful Conduct' policy

Talking about the project, Kammula recently said in an interview: “It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

"Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He's completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair's performances will stand out,” Kammula said.

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, will reportedly join the sets in the next schedule in Ladakh where the team has planned to shoot for 45 days.

As per reports, Chaitanya will replace actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was originally signed to play a pivotal role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Chaitanya will be seen playing the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba.

"The team has recently completed a location recce in Kargil and a 45-day schedule is being planned over there. The makers will be filming crucial war and action sequences featuring Aamir and Chaitanya in this schedule that is expected to commence shortly," a source was quoted in a report by New Indian Express.

Gearing up for release this December, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is directed by Advait Chandan.

Chaitanya awaits the release of his upcoming Telugu film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut via Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account 'permanently suspended' after incendiary tweets violating 'Hateful Conduct' policy

Talking about the project, Kammula recently said in an interview: “It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

"Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He's completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair's performances will stand out,” Kammula said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
naga chaitanya laal singh chaddha bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Aamir Khan on shooting Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor: 'We had to deal with Kareena and Corona'

PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 11:52 AM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares Aamir Khan's unseen pic from Laal Singh Chaddha on his birthday: 'Will never be another like you'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:56 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP