Naga Chaitanya to make Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, to join sets during Ladakh schedule: Report

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, will reportedly join the sets in the next schedule in Ladakh where the team has planned to shoot for 45 days.

As per reports, Chaitanya will replace actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was originally signed to play a pivotal role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Chaitanya will be seen playing the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba.

"The team has recently completed a location recce in Kargil and a 45-day schedule is being planned over there. The makers will be filming crucial war and action sequences featuring Aamir and Chaitanya in this schedule that is expected to commence shortly," a source was quoted in a report by New Indian Express.

Gearing up for release this December, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is directed by Advait Chandan.

Chaitanya awaits the release of his upcoming Telugu film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut via Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Talking about the project, Kammula recently said in an interview: “It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

"Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He's completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair's performances will stand out,” Kammula said.