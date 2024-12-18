Naga Chaitanya took a flight to Mumbai just for a lunch date with Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘I’m not a fan of texting'

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on December 4. The actors were tight-lipped about their relationship when they were dating, and surprised everyone with the announcement of their engagement in August. In an interview with The New York Times, Naga has now opened up about dating Sobhita, revealing that he first started talking with her via Instagram and then made the move to have a lunch date with her in Mumbai. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya says he tells Sobhita Dhulipala to speak with him in Telugu: ‘Just hearing that same texture…’) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dated for a few years before getting married.

Naga and Sobhita's dating saga

In the interview, Naga and Sobhita finally opened up about their dating life. It read, “Throughout their relationship, Ms Dhulipala has lived in Mumbai and Mr Akkineni in Hyderabad. A couple of weeks after they started talking on Instagram, he took an hourlong flight just for a lunch date with her at Pali Village cafe.”

Naga said, “I'm not a big fan of texting. I'm not a fan of communicating on social media.”

About their wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 in the presence of close friends and family members at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The couple made their first public appearance after the wedding, at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Nagarjuna shared official photos from the wedding on his X, formerly known as Twitter. "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives," he wrote.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, they both parted ways after four years of marriage.

On the work front, Chaitanya will soon star in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Sai Pallavi. Sobhita was last seen in Love, Sitara.