Naga Vamsi hits back at those trolling him over Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2, busts rumours of him leaving films

Producer Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments took over the distribution rights of Ayan Mukerji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 in Telugu. Given that it was Jr NTR’s debut film in Bollywood, the producer hyped up the film before its release, only for it to disappoint fans. On Wednesday, Vamsi hit back at trolls making up theories about his absence on social media. Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan headline Ayan Mukerji's Hindi film War 2.

Naga Vamsi hits back at trolls, busts rumours

Ever since War 2 received lukewarm reviews, Vamsi has been trolled on social media for hyping the film before its release. Some people speculated that he would leave the film industry and had switched off his phone, while others predicted that he was feeling down about investing in the film.

Hitting out at these trolls, Vamsi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru…Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi…Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru. (It looks like everyone is missing me a lot. Not bad, there are some good writers on X creating gripping narratives about me).”

He added that it’s not time for him to leave the film industry yet, writing, “Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu… minimum inko 10-15 years undi (Sorry to disappoint you all, but it’s not time yet…there’s 10-15 years more left for that). At the cinemas… for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!”

War 2 and Kingdom

Vamsi invested heavily in War 2, hoping the novelty of seeing Hrithik and Jr NTR together would benefit the film. However, in its six-day run, the film made only ₹50.3 crore net in India for its Telugu version, while the Hindi version made ₹141.75 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film has collected ₹193.5 crore net in India and has yet to touch the ₹200 crore mark.

This setback with War 2 comes after Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda and Satyadev-starrer Kingdom released to a positive response on 31 July but had a dry run at the box office. It collected only ₹82.01 crore worldwide.