Nagarjuna unveils Bangarraju teaser on Naga Chaitanya's birthday

The teaser of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming Telugu film Bangarraju was unveiled on Tuesday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Going by the visuals, it looks like Chaitanya will be seen in a highly colourful role which will be unlike anything he’s played so far in his career.

Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna took to Twitter to release the teaser.

The teaser introduces Chaitanya as Chinna Bangarraju as he plays Nagarjuna’s son in the movie. The film brings together the father-son duo on screen after a gap of five years.

In Chaitanya’s Telugu romantic drama Premam, Nagarjuna played a cameo.

Bangarraju is the sequel to 2016 hit Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana. While Nagarjuna reprises the titular role from the prequel, Ramya Krishnan will be seen as Bangarraju’s wife Satyabhama.

The film, which is gearing up for release next year, also stars Krithi Shetty, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi among others.

This will be Naga Chaitanya’s first release since he announced his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple recently ended their marriage.

Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation in October. In their statements, they said, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has completed shooting for a Telugu web series for Amazon Prime. The show has been directed by Vikram K Kumar. He also awaits the release of his maiden Hindi film, Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he has played a key role.