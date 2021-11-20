Naga Chaitanya returns to Instagram weeks after split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, posts about ‘love letter to life’

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya returned to Instagram on Saturday, over a month after he announced separation from wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While Naga Chaitanya has been active on Twitter, Saturday’s post marks his first one on Instagram since October 2.

Naga Chaitanya revealed that he’s currently reading Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey’s memoir, Greenlights. Describing the book, which released last year, Naga Chaitanya said: “A love letter to life… thank you Matthew McConaughey for sharing your journey... this read is a green light for me… respect sir!” Naga also shared a glimpse of the book’s cover in his post.

Chaitanya received a barrage of comments on his post. “More strength and more happiness,” wrote a user while another added: “We love you so much.” The actor, who will celebrate his 35th birthday on November 23, also received lots of birthday wishes in advance.

Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation in similar statements on October 2. In his post, he wrote: “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Chaitanya and Samantha’s separation announcement confirmed rumours that has been floating around for weeks. Speculations about their possible separation were fanned when Samantha dropped ‘Akkineni’ from her social media monikers.

Chaitanya and Samantha made the separation announcement just days before their fourth wedding anniversary. Later that month, Samantha also deleted her photos with Chaitanya from her Instagram. The actors had a destination wedding in Goa in 2017.

