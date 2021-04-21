Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Namrata Shirodkar shares throwback pic, recalls unforgettable road trip with son Gautham
telugu cinema

Namrata Shirodkar shares throwback pic, recalls unforgettable road trip with son Gautham

Namrata Shirodkar shared a throwback picture with her son Gautham from road trip in Switzerland that the duo took, many years back.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing throwback pictures and videos through the lockdown.

Actor Namrata Shirodkar on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her son from Switzerland. Sharing the picture, she remembered the unforgettable road trip they went on that day.

Namrata wrote: “Around the time when we dropped MB (Mahesh Babu) off for his song shoot in the beautiful mountains of Switzerland and just the two of us took off on an unforgettable road trip.”

Throughout the lockdown last year, Namrata had shared several throwback pictures of her family from various instances of her life. Mahesh Babu, too, had made the most of the quarantine time by being a cool father to his children. In one of his Instagram videos, he was seen playing who is taller with his 13-year-old son Gautham.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika reunite for new TVC, see video

Mahesh Babu wishes mother on her birthday, says 'grateful for you everyday'

Pawan Kalyan tests positive for Covid-19, Mahesh Babu wishes him speedy recovery

Samantha calls out media: 'Since when did actors' opinions matter so much'

In the video, Gautam tells his father that he is not that tall. Soon, the actor challenges his son to see who is taller. Gautam couldn't control his laughter. Sharing the video, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Height check!! He’s tall #LockdownShenanigans.”

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram.

Also read: Shobha De hits out at people holidaying at Maldives in a pandemic: 'Height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pics'

The star’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

