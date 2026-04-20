Nani hugs Vijay Deverakonda, gives first clap for actor's upcoming film with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv

Director Shouryuv, who received success for his film Hi Nanna, starring Nani in the lead role, is all set to direct his second film. The next film will feature Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. On Monday, the cast and crew of the film marked a special pooja ceremony to begin the shoot, with the first clap being performed by Nani. Vijay and Nani shared a hug at the venue.

Shoot of Vijay's next film begins

Nani did the first clap for Vijay Deverakonda at the pooja ceremony.

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In a new post shared by Shouryuv on X, the director shared the picture of Nani holding the first clap in front of Vijay. In the caption, he wrote, “#VDxSHOURYUV Some moments stay with you forever… Having @NameisNani garu there for this one is something I’ll always carry with me. It’s begun today👊🏽 Now, just wait & witness… @TheDeverakonda garu… become the ROAR (fire emoticons) Cannot wait to hit the floors :) This movie is special.”

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay announced the project on Saturday, April 18. He wrote on X, “My next is #VDxShouryuv. Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film. So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shouryuv and his wild imagination and intense heart :) ROAR my friends. I will give you my all. Peak excitement and lots of love.” The intriguing poster featured Vijay walking with a bunch of black dogs, almost as if they are protecting him. Nothing much is known about the plot of the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay announced the project on Saturday, April 18. He wrote on X, “My next is #VDxShouryuv. Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film. So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shouryuv and his wild imagination and intense heart :) ROAR my friends. I will give you my all. Peak excitement and lots of love.” The intriguing poster featured Vijay walking with a bunch of black dogs, almost as if they are protecting him. Nothing much is known about the plot of the film. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay will be seen next in Ranabaali, which will also star Rashmika Mandanna. It is Vijay and Rashmika’s third film after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), and their first after marriage. The movie is set against a British-era backdrop and will be made as a period action drama. Set in the 19th century, the film is based on real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878. While the music of the film is by Ajay and Atul, Pramod Tammineni is the writer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay will be seen next in Ranabaali, which will also star Rashmika Mandanna. It is Vijay and Rashmika’s third film after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), and their first after marriage. The movie is set against a British-era backdrop and will be made as a period action drama. Set in the 19th century, the film is based on real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878. While the music of the film is by Ajay and Atul, Pramod Tammineni is the writer. {{/usCountry}}

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The press release note read, "Ranabaali is inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that never found space in mainstream history books. Based on Real incidents in the time period of 1850-1900, incidents the British strategically misrepresented in History and characters they maligned as Savages and Rebels. This is not a biopic, and not a textbook retelling. Ranabaali is a cinematic reconstruction of an era built from multiple real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records." It is set to release in theatres on September 11.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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