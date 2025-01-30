Kannada producer calls out Nani; claims Hi Nanna is a copy of his film: ‘What a cheap thing to do’

Kannada producer Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, known for producing Rakshit Shetty’s Avane Srimannarayana, called out Nani and the makers of Hi Nanna for allegedly copying his film Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja. In a now deleted Instagram story, he called it a ‘cheap thing to do’ according to a Pinkvilla report. (Also Read: Nani's next film with Dasara director Srikanth Odela titled The Paradise) Hi Nanna starred Nani, Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Khanna in lead roles.

Mallikarjunaiah calls out Nani

The publication posted screenshots of Mallikarjunaiah’s Instagram stories calling out the makers of Hi Nanna and Nani. He shared posters of Hi Nanna and Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja on his Instagram stories, claiming that the Shouryuv-diectorial was made without taking remake rights. He wrote, “Without taking #RemakeRights, Hi Nanna has been made by copying our original movie #BheemaSenaNalaMaharaja. What a cheap thing to do, @nameisnani.” Neither Nani nor Shouryuv have responded to the producer’s post.

About Hi Nanna and Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja

Produced by Vyra Entertainments, Hi Nanna starred Nani, Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Khanna in lead roles. The film which was released in 2023 told the story of a single father struggling to look after his daughter who’s fighting a life-threatening disease. When a woman walks into their lives, it’s revealed that she might be more than just a kind stranger. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja is directed by Karthik Saragur and produced by Mallikarjunaiah, Rakshit, and Hemanth M Rao. It released in 2020 on Prime Video as part of the Great Indian Festival and couldn’t release theatrically due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film’s synopsis is described as, “based on six rasas—sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent and astringent, and the six characters represent six rasas.” The film starred Aravinnd Iyer and Aarohi Narayan along with Priyanka, Aadya, and Achyut Kumar in lead roles. It tells the story of a cook who tells a stranger his love story.