Nani invokes Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ while giving response to Twitter user comparing Dasara and Pushpa

Actor Nani, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Telugu film Dasara, interacted with his fans on Twitter via a chat session. On Wednesday evening, Nani answered a host of questions. He also gave a funny response to a fan who pointed out that a section of the people are comparing Dasara and Pushpa: The Rise. (Also Read | Dasara trailer: Nani-starrer film is a blood-soaked story of a man's uprising. Watch)

Pushpa is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar which released in December 2021. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna headlined the project. The film recorded a business of more than ₹300 crore worldwide.

A Twitter user asked Nani, “How Dasara is different from Pushpa and Rangasthalam? And some north audience are ignoring Dasara thinking it is same as KGF. Please bust this myth.”

Nani said that Dasara and Pushpa can’t be compared just as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator cannot be compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). He replied, “Terminator and DDLJ are not same coz both SRK and Arnold wear a leather jacket;) #AskNani.”

As part of the interaction, Nani also answered a question about his last few films being commercial failures. A person asked Nani, "Your films are soo good but your films are not getting huge financial profits, any thoughts?" Answering the question, the actor wrote, “My producers are saying otherwise. Abt the financial profits. Few times sharing them with me too."

In Dasara, directed by debutant Odella Srikanth, Nani plays a character called Dharani. During his chat with Twitter users, he agreed that Dharani was the most challenging character of his career. Nani had recently described Dasara as “pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush" of a film. The movie is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana.

Speaking at the teaser launch, Nani had said, “Last year, RRR came from Telugu cinema. KGF and Kantara came from Kannada cinema. I can confidently and with a lot of pride say that Dasara will come from Telugu cinema in 2023.” Originally shot in Telugu, Dasara is gearing up for release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on March 30. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in key roles.

Nani has pinned high hopes on the film. He had said in a recent press interaction that Dasara will be a career-defining film for him. “For a lot of people who’ve said I don’t work out of my comfort zone, this will be the answer. It’s a project that I have great expectations from and I’m sure audiences won’t be disappointed,” he had said.

