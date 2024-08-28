Nani opens up about the influence of Kamal Haasan, calls him ‘a gift to cinema'

What Nani said

Nani spoke about Kamal Haasan and said, "I think cinema has given a lot of things to us and directors. And if we gave anything back to cinema that is Kamal Haasan, sir. I think he is a gift to cinema itself. He has excelled in so many things he tried in the Indian film industry. The way he has given his life to cinema, and he has tried many different things. He started at 5 years old, and now, he is still the leading man with so much hype around him. Huge films are riding on him. I think this kind of legacy is unbreakable.”

More details

He continued, "Because of the times they have worked in, they have seen the first of everything. The first of digital, the first of makeup trials. From now on, the changes will not be in that scale. The contribution of Kamal Sir is on a different level."

Nani also shared that he has loved the works of Aamir Khan, and named Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti as some of the films that have been memorable.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is Nani’s second film with director Vivek after the 2022 rom-com Ante Sundaraniki. It tells the story of a man with anger issues called Surya who delves out vigilante justice only on Saturdays due to a promise made to his mother. The film releases in theatres on August 29.