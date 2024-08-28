 Nani opens up about the influence of Kamal Haasan, calls him ‘a gift to cinema' - Hindustan Times
Nani opens up about the influence of Kamal Haasan, calls him ‘a gift to cinema'

BySantanu Das
Aug 28, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Nani talked about the decades-long career of Kamal Haasan and shared that the legacy he has created for himself is ‘unbreakable.’

Nani is busy promoting his film Saripotha Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya. The actor, who is a huge fan of Kamal Haasan, finally got a chance to talk about his admiration for the actor in a new interview with Pinkvilla. Nani shared that according to him Kamal Haasan is a nothing less than a ‘gift to cinema itself.’ (Also read: Nani on pressure of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram living up to RRR, Pushpa: ‘I'm just a humble actor coming with a humble film')

Nani talked about being inspired by Kamal Haasan's work in so many fields.
Nani talked about being inspired by Kamal Haasan's work in so many fields.

What Nani said

Nani spoke about Kamal Haasan and said, "I think cinema has given a lot of things to us and directors. And if we gave anything back to cinema that is Kamal Haasan, sir. I think he is a gift to cinema itself. He has excelled in so many things he tried in the Indian film industry. The way he has given his life to cinema, and he has tried many different things. He started at 5 years old, and now, he is still the leading man with so much hype around him. Huge films are riding on him. I think this kind of legacy is unbreakable.”

More details

He continued, "Because of the times they have worked in, they have seen the first of everything. The first of digital, the first of makeup trials. From now on, the changes will not be in that scale. The contribution of Kamal Sir is on a different level."

Nani also shared that he has loved the works of Aamir Khan, and named Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti as some of the films that have been memorable.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is Nani’s second film with director Vivek after the 2022 rom-com Ante Sundaraniki. It tells the story of a man with anger issues called Surya who delves out vigilante justice only on Saturdays due to a promise made to his mother. The film releases in theatres on August 29.

