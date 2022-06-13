Nani reacts to north versus south cinema debate: ‘This divide is stupid. I don't understand’

Telugu actor Nani has said in a new interview that films across languages need to be celebrated rather than being made into a topic of debate. He also called the language divide between Hindi and South Indian films ‘stupid’. Earlier in May, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu said that he doesn't want to waste his time doing Hindi films, adding that Bollywood can't afford him. Also Read: Mahesh Babu says he doesn't want to 'waste his time' doing Hindi films: 'Bollywood can't afford me'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The blockbuster run of SS Rajamouli's RRR, Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 in the Hindi-speaking belt at a time when most of the Bollywood films failed to generate buzz at the box office led to chatters that the south film industry is challenging the monopoly of Bollywood films.

"This divide is stupid. With whatever is happening now, cinema is winning. We are naming ourselves – Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood – these are like borrowed names from Hollywood. I don't understand why we call ourselves different industries. The languages may be different but we are one nation," Nani told PTI in an interview.

The actor, whose real name is Ghanta Naveen Babu, has featured in popular Telugu films like Eega, Gentleman, Devadas and Shyam Singha Roy. Most of his films have been dubbed in various languages, and the actor enjoys a loyal fan base in different parts of the country. Nani said he has a positive outlook towards this creative exchange as it will lead to diverse stories being told.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are celebrating every good film coming from every state. Each state has different superstars and if everyone is celebrating a good film, the focus won't be on casting a star. The focus will now be on how to make a nice film. It's a good change we are going through as a film industry. There is no discussion on north versus south," he said, adding, "When a film is exciting and creates the right presence across India, it's a pan-India film. Not because we are releasing it everywhere. A film which is loved by the audience everywhere is a true pan-India film. We need to concentrate on making a great film so people across the country would love it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nani's latest release is the romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki, directed by Vivek Athreya. It follows the story of Sundar, a Brahmin man who falls for Leela, a Christian woman and trains her to be a Brahmin to convince his orthodox parents, only for their plan to backfire.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.