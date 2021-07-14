Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Narappa trailer: Venkatesh’s Amazon Prime film is a frame-by-frame recreation of Dhanush’s Asuran, watch

Amazon Prime dropped the trailer of their upcoming revenge drama Narappa, starring Venkatesh in the lead role. The film looks to be a faithful remake of Dhanush's original Asuran.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Venkatesh's Narappa is a remake of Dhanush starrer Tamil film, Asuran.

The trailer of Venkatesh’s upcoming Telugu film Narappa, which is gearing up for its direct-OTT release on Amazon Prime July 20, was unveiled on Wednesday. Going by the visuals, the film looks like a faithful, scene-to-scene remake of Tamil revenge drama, Asuran.

Amazon Prime took to Twitter to unveil the trailer.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Venkatesh’s two looks from the movie. He plays the father of two teenage boys in the present-day portion while appears as a hot-headed youngster in the flashback portion.

Directed by Sreekanth Addala, the film has been predominantly shot in and around Anantapur. While Venkatesh reprises Dhanush’s role from the original, Priyamani will slip into the shoes of Manju Warrier’s character from Asuran.

Last seen on screen in Venky Mama, this project marks Venkatesh’s return to playing a serious character. He’s rumoured to have shed some weight to play the young version of his own character in the flashback portion

Based on the popular Tamil novel Vekkai, Asuran turned out to be a blockbuster with over Rs. 100 crore in gross earnings.

Also read: Splitsvilla 10's Anmol Chaudhary on her pregnancy journey as single unmarried mom: 'Understood I was on my own'

Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is the violent revenge story of a father, a farmer, who avenges the ruthless murder of his elder son. The film featured Dhanush in dual roles, playing his character over two generations.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Asuran had music by GV Prakash Kumar and was predominantly shot in the interiors of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh recently completed shooting for Drushyam 2, the Telugu version of Drishyam 2. The film has been directed by Jeethu Joseph and it is also rumoured to have opted for a direct-OTT release.

