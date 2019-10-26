Venkatesh, Shriya Saran to star in Telugu remake of Dhanush’s Asuran

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:24 IST

Actors Venkatesh and Shriya Saran have signed on to star in Telugu remake of recent Tamil blockbuster Asuran, which starred Dhanush in dual roles as father and son.

Suresh Productions confirmed via a statement that Venkatesh will star in the film. However, they’re yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew. Reliable sources have confirmed that Shriya Saran has signed on to play Venkatesh’s wife in the remake. The role was played by Manju Warrier in the original.

Asuran, based on popular Tamil novel Vekkai, turned out to be a blockbuster with over Rs 100 crore in the bank. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is the blood-soaked revenge story of a father, a farmer who avenges the ruthless murder of his son. The film featured Dhanush in dual roles.

Asuran marked the Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Manju Warrier, who played Dhanush’s wife in the film. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the film has music by GV Prakash Kumar and was predominantly shot in the interiors of Tamil Nadu.

Currently shooting a yet-untitled project in London, Dhanush has joined hands with Karthik Subbaraj for the first time. Tipped to be a gangster thriller with action elements, the film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George and Game of Thrones and Braveheart actor James Cosmo in key roles.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has two more projects in his kitty apart from a Bollywood flick with Aanand L Rai. He’s also shooting for his upcoming project Pataas, with director Durai Senthil Kumar. The film also features him in dual roles and co-stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles.

Dhanush also has a film with director Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. If everything goes as planned, he will begin shooting for this project from December.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 17:24 IST