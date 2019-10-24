e-paper
Shriya Saran kisses husband Andrei Koscheev at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash, fans say ‘he’s handsome’. Watch video

Shriya Saran shared a kiss with husband Andrei Koscheev at Ramesh Taurani’s party in Mumbai on Wednesday.

bollywood Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shriya Saran with husband Andrei Koscheev at Ramesh Taurani’s party in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Shriya Saran with husband Andrei Koscheev at Ramesh Taurani’s party in Mumbai on Wednesday.
         

Shriya Saran, who tied the knot with Russian restauranter Andrei Koscheev in March last year, made a rare public appearance at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. The two even stole a kiss as they posed for the paparazzi together at the bash.

While Shriya arrived for the party in a white lehenga and a big red bindi adorning her forehead, Andrei kept it simple in formals. The two posed for photographs and kissed each other before they entered the party venue.

 

The fans of the actor were delighted to see them together and showed their love for the couple. A fan wrote, “He’s handsome.” Another commented, “She is very very gorgeous i must say. Hubby is also good looking btw.”

Dia Mirza also joined Shriya at the party and shared a picture from her fun time with Shriya, Andrei, Tamannaah Bhatia and others. A few more pictures of Shriya and Andrei posing with guests for selfies also surfaced online.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev at the party.
Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev at the party.
Shriya Saran at the party.
Shriya Saran at the party.

Shriya recently celebrated Karwa Chauth in Barcelona and shared an adorable picture on Instagram. Sharing the picture of Andrei kissing her as she held a puja thali in her hand, she wrote in the caption, “Happy karva chauth to every one from Barcelona. Miss my mom and @aartisaran15 love this simple gotapatti saree gifted by mom !”

 

Shriya and Andrei had tied the knot as per Hindu traditions on March 19 in Udaipur. The groom had also recited a poem for the actor at the wedding. He had said, “If someone loves you, they love you the way you are. If someone asks you to change for love, that’s not love. That’s compromise. And in love, we don’t compromise.” Shriya, in turn, asked him, “You’re telling me you’ll accept all my madness?” and he replied with a yes.

Also read: Salman Khan kick-starts Diwali celebrations at Ramesh Taurani’s bash, parties with Sonakshi Sinha, Neha Dhupia, Preity Zinta

Shriya is better known for her role of Ajay Devgn’s wife in the 2015 film, Drishyam. She was last seen in Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Phamous last year. She has also been active in South cinema and made a guest appearance in the Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu this year.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 15:28 IST

