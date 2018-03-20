Shriya Saran wedding pics with Russian boyfriend Andrei leaked. Check out the dreamy affair
Shriya Saran married boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in March in Udaipur. The traditional wedding included a sangeet ceremony, engagement ceremony and a Holi party. See pics, videosregional movies Updated: Mar 20, 2018 11:22 IST
It was a super secret affair when south star Shriya Saran married Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev tied the knot on March 19 in Udaipur. Celeb fans, however, are a hardy breed and they have finally got their hands on the photos of the wedding. Going by the photos, Shriya and Andrei tied the knot according to Hindu rituals and it was a fairytale affair with only family and close friends.
Dressed in a traditional red lehenga and elaborate jewellery that goes with an Indian bride, Shriya looked beautiful while Andrei chose a deep blue bandhgala. The groom even recited a poem for his beautiful bride in Hindi that brought the house down.
Made for each other!
speaking in hindi for the actress after their wedding.
weds
Here are photos from Shriya Saran’s engagement and sangeet ceremonies...
with her husband at their Engagement in Udaipur
Our darling with her husband cheerful as their friends' perform on their Sangeet night
Beautiful glowing at her Haldi ceremony in Udaipur
The couple got engaged earlier in Udaipur where Shriya wore a heavy silk saree. There was also a sangeet ceremony, a Holi party and a Haldi ceremony before the wedding. Shriya was recently seen in Telugu film Gayatri. She has acted in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. She made her debut with Telugu movie Ishtam in 2001. Her filmography includes Santosham, Chennakeshava Reddy and Nuvve Nuvve. She started her Bollywood innings with Tujhe Meri Kasam and her most popular Bollywood film remains Drishyam.
Andrei owns a chain of restaurant called Domavkusnee in Russia.