Shriya Saran ties the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev

Actor Shriya Saran who was recently seen in the Telugu film Gayatri opposite Vishnu Manchu is said to have tied the knot with her long-time Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev. According to a report in Mid-Day, a source was quoted as saying, “It was a private affair with only family members and close friends present. The only celebrity guests present were Manoj Bajpayee and wife Shabana, who stay in the neighbourhood.”

The wedding took place on March 12 at Shriya Saran’s residence in Mumbai, Lokhandwala. The source also added that the ceremony was an intimate affair and the only celebrities to attend the ceremony was Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana, who happen to be Shriya’s neighbours. Shriya and Andrei exchanged vows in traditional Hindu ceremony and Shriya is said to have worn a beautiful outfit in pink.

The wedding was reportedly preceded by a pre-wedding party on March 11. The couple is said to have known each other close to seven years, yet they kept away from sharing details on social media. So much so, there is not a single snapshot of the two of them together on social media. Andrei, a national level tennis player, also owns a chain of restaurants in Moscow.

Initially, speculations were rife that the ceremony would take place in Udaipur over three days. However Shriya had rubbished the reports.

