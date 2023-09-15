Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wish her mom Omna Kurian on her birthday: 'Your prayers make our life so beautiful'

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has penned a sweet birthday post for Omna Kurian, mother of his wife and actor Nayanthara. He shared a few candid pictures of Nayanthara and her mom along with his birthday message for his ‘Atha amma (mother-in-law)'. He called her their ‘biggest strength’. Nayanthara also shared a picture with her mom to wish her on her birthday. Also read: Jawan box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh film crosses ₹650 cr gross worldwide, sells over 9.7 lakh tickets in India

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's posts for her mom

Nayanthara with her mom Omna Kurian.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Vignesh wrote, "Happy birthday to you OmnaKurian my Atha amma love you soooo much!!! You are our biggest strength all your prayers and your blessings make our life so beautiful! May you live forever birthday wishes from me, Nayan, Uyir and Ulag," along with several hearts, halo and evil amulet emojis.

Nayanthara also shared a picture with her mom on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday my everything.”

Nayanthara's post for her mom.

Nayanthara's Hindi film and new skincare brand

Nayanthara is currently winning praise for her debut Hindi film Jawan in which she stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The Atlee film is set to cross ₹400 crore in India and is expected to break many more records at the box office. Nayanthara plays a cop and a single mom in the film who ties the knot with Shah Rukh Khan without learning that he is the criminal she is looking for.

Nayanthara recently also made her Instagram debut and is set to unveil her skincare brand 9Skins on September 29. Her first Instagram post was a candid video with her sons Uyir and Ulag as she entered the frame with them in her arms and all of them wearing shades. It received more than 2.6 million likes.

Vignesh and Nayanthara's sons

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married last year and welcomed sons Uyir and Ulag via surrogacy few months later. Penning a note after seeing her as a mom to the boys, Vignesh had written in an Instagram post, “But today, when I’m seeing you as a mother! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now! You seem the happiest! You look content! You look extra beautiful. You don’t wear make-up these days cos the babies kiss your face! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years! The everlasting smile and happiness in your face, shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray. Am feeling settled! Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful.”

