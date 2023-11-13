Newlyweds Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi look beautiful as they celebrate first Diwali together at home. See pics

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 13, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married in Italy earlier this month. Take a look at the new pictures from their Diwali celebrations at home.

Newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrated their first Diwali as a couple on Sunday. Now, pictures from their Diwali celebrations have surfaced on social media, where the duo looked beautiful together. Chiranjeevi's daughter, Sushmita Konidela took to her Instagram account where she shared a family picture on the occasion of Diwali. Varun and Lavanya were seen smiling in the picture. (Also read: Varun Tej's team reacts to reports claiming he and Lavanya Tripathi sold OTT rights of their wedding film for 8 crore)

Varun and Lavanya's Diwali pics

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi looked beautiful in new pictures.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married in the picturesque Tuscany, Italy. The entire Konidela clan was there for the wedding. Now, after the wedding, as Varun and Lavanya celebrated their first Diwali together, pictures of the newlywed couple are going viral on social media. In the picture shared by Sushmita, Lavanya was seen sitting beside Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela and Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy. Varun looked handsome as he stood behind Lavanya, his hands resting on her shoulders.

More pictures of the couple also surfaced on the internet, which gave a glimpse of their entire look. Lavanya looked radiant in a light purple silk saree, which she paired with minimal jewelry. Meanwhile, Varun opted for a yellow kurta pyjama set. Both of them stood beside each other and were accompanied with his parents in one picture. In the next picture, Varun and Lavanya were seen by themselves, posing for the camera.

More details

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in Italy on November 1. The wedding was attended by family and close friends and the star-studded guest list included Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. After the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception on November 5, which was held at N Convention Center in Hyderabad.

Varun Tej is the nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are all his cousins. Chiranjeevi also shared a picture on X from the wedding as he congratulated the newlyweds.

