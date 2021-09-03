Nidhhi Agerwal: I don’t like pay disparity between male and female actors

Niddhi Agerwal entered the film industry in 2017, with Munna Michael, and went on to star in Telugu and Tamil films. And throughout her journey till this point, she has got a sense of whether things are on par for female actors when we compare it to male actors in film industries everywhere.

The 26-year-old says, “I think change is always good. I am the one to always look at the positive side of life and effect of things. Right now, definitely there is a change visible.”

She in fact feels that with things changing rapidly even in terms of mediums, more and more people are getting chances. “Right now, it is a great time for any actor to be working, be it male or female. There are so many platforms you can work on, in so many languages. There are so many different roles you can do,” asserts Agerwal, who has Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a Telugu film lined up next.

Apart from the length of the roles a female actor gets, and how female led films are the exception rather than a norm, another topic that has been hotly debated over the years has been the pay disparity that exists between the two genders in showbiz. Agerwal confirms it’s existence when she says she dislikes it.

“Pay disparity is something I don’t like honestly. I feel it depends on say, if any actress and actor at the same level bring in same number of people into theatres, they should be paid equally. That’s just what I believe in,” says the actor. However, she adds, “It’s hard to track exactly how many people are coming in for which actor, so it’s a tough question. Women and men should be paid equally, there are no doubts about that.”

