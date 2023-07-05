Niharika Konidela announces divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, requests privacy

For the past few months, rumours about about actor Niharika Konidela and businessman-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's divorce have been doing the rounds. Putting an end to the speculations, Niharika took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce her split from Chaitanya. As per a new report, Chaitanya had filed for the divorce less than a month ago. Niharika is veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s niece, and actor Ram Charan's cousin. Also read: Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela unfollows husband Chaitanya on Instagram amid separation rumours

Niharika Konidela announces separation

Niharika Konidela with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda during their 2020 wedding in Udaipur.

She wrote in her statement shared via Instagram, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding." The actor has turned off the comments on the post.

Niharika Konidela's statement on her divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.

Chaitanya reportedly filed for divorce first

As per Sakshi.com, in alleged court documents accessed by the portal, Chaitanya had filed for the divorce first. Named as the Petitioner in the alleged documents, Chaitanya reportedly filed for divorce less than a month ago at the Kukatpally Family Court in Hyderabad.

Amid divorce rumours, Niharika attended her brother Varun Tej’s engagement with Lavanya Tripathi without her then-husband Chaitanya last month. Both Niharika and Chaitanya had recently unfollowed each other on Instagram amid reports that their marriage was in trouble. As per recent reports, Chaitanya had deleted photos with Niharika, when he unfollowed her, and recently Niharika also deleted pictures with him from her Instagram page.

Niharika and Chaitanya's marriage

They married at a grand wedding in December 2020 in the presence of their families in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by some of Telugu cinema’s biggest names such as Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, among many others. From taking chartered flights and dancing to yesteryear hit songs of Chiranjeevi in the sangeet function, it was one of the biggest wedding celebrity of that year.

