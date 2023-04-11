Niharika Konidela deletes husband’s pictures from Instagram amid separation rumours

Actor Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela, who got married in a royal ceremony to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in Udaipur’s Udaivilas in December 2020, is reportedly dealing with some problems on the marriage front. A few weeks ago, both Niharika and her husband Chaitanya unfollowed each other on Instagram amidst rumours that there’s trouble brewing in their marriage. As per fresh reports, Niharika has deleted pictures of her husband from her Instagram page. Also read: Chiranjeevi hosts Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose on film's set, poses with Oscars trophy Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda had tied the knot in Udaipur.

Chaitanya had deleted pictures with Niharika when he unfollowed her. However, she waited for a few weeks to do the same. Niharika has now also deleted her wedding pictures which she had till a few weeks ago.

Over the last few months, rumours have been doing the rounds that the two have not been in each other’s good books, paving way to rumours that they’re heading towards separation. The couple is yet to officially react to the rumours.

The couple’s wedding was attended by Telugu cinema’s most popular names such as Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun among many others of the Konidela family. From taking chartered flights to dancing to yesteryear hit songs of Chiranjeevi at the sangeet, it was unarguably one of the biggest wedding ceremonies of the year.

A day after the wedding, Niharika’s father Naga Babu took to Instagram to share a photo with his daughter Niharika. He wrote, "It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again... It feels like the first day of her school...just that she won’t be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay (sic).

Niharika Konidela, known for her work in Telugu films Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a close-knit family affair in August. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple. Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad.

