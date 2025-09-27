OG box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan film holds steady on Saturday, crosses 120 crore

OG box office collection day 3: Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles, is having a good run at the box office. After registering a massive dip on Friday, the film has maintained steady. According to Sacnilk, it collected ₹122 crore net in India in three days. OG box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera in Sujeeth's They Call Him OG.

OG box office collection

According to the trade website, OG made an estimated ₹18.75 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its total collection so far to ₹122 crore. The film collected ₹21 crore from premieres alone when tickets were priced at ₹1000 in Andhra Pradesh and ₹800 in Telangana, with other regions seeing hikes too. On Friday, its opening day, it made ₹63.75 crore net.

Come Friday, it saw a 70% dip, making ₹18.75 crore in India, collectively making ₹171 crore worldwide in two days and premieres. A majority of this money has come from Telugu, with Tamil, Kannada and Hindi collecting moderately. OG registered a 42.08% occupancy in Telugu on Saturday, and it remains to be seen how much it collects by its first weekend.

About They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. It stars Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. The supporting cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. Thaman S has composed the film’s music.

Pawan plays the titular character, Ojas Gambheera, a former gangster who is forced to come out of retirement due to circumstances. Emraan, in his Telugu debut, plays the antagonist Omi Bhau. OG received mixed reviews from critics upon its release, but has performed well at the box office so far. It is also Pawan’s highest-grossing film already.