OG box office collection day 7: Pawan Kalyan-starrer crosses 160 crore mark, makers celebrate film's success

OG box office collection day 7: Sujeeth’s gangster film They Call Him OG has shown a strong performance at the box office in its first week, since its release in theatres nationwide on 25 September, with paid premieres on 24 September. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer has crossed the ₹160 crore mark in India in just seven days, according to the latest update. The makers held a success meet of the film in Hyderabad today, with Pawan Kalyan in attendance. (Also read: OG worldwide box office collection day 6: Pawan Kalyan film crosses ₹275 cr; beats Empuraan, Sitaare Zameen Par lifetime) OG box office collection day 7: Pawan Kalyan plays a gangster named Ojas Gambheera in the Sujeeth film.

OG box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, OG collected ₹ 5.96 crore on its seventh day of release. The film showed a slight dip in collections during the week days, but it has still managed to hold on to the momentum, given there has been strong word of mouth praise for it. OG opened with ₹ 21 crore, and saw a massive Thursday, collecting ₹63 crore- its highest single-day haul so far. Taking Wednesday's collections into account, the film's total collection after six days is ₹160.81 crore.

About OG

OG tells the story of a samurai named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan) who travels to India during the Second World War and grows up to become Satya Dada’s (Prakash Raj) right-hand man. He gives it all up due to an unforeseen incident and leads an idyllic life with Kanmani (Priyanka Mohan) and their daughter Tara before circumstances force him to pick up his katana again. The film ends by teasing a sequel which will explore more of OG’s story.

At the success meet, Pawan's co-star Sriya Reddy praised him and said, “Pawan Kalyan sir encourages women. As a woman, I feel we’re not supported by men as much as we deserve. Then comes someone like Pawan sir… He’s not insecure about me taking center stage in a scene. I am in awe of him.”