OG worldwide box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film sees record 155 cr start; beats Coolie, Leo, Jawan, Animal

OG worldwide box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan has scripted history with OG. The film, most likely his last for a while, has registered the biggest opening by a non-pan-India film in history, crossing the ₹150 crore mark worldwide on day 1 itself. OG worldwide box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan stars in this gangster drama.

OG movie worldwide collection

OG has taken a running start at the ticket window. Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that the film earned ₹20.25 crore net in India in paid previews. On top of that, on its first day at the box office, the film added a stupendous ₹70.75 crore, taking its domestic opening to ₹91 crore net (over ₹100 crore gross).

Trade sources estimate that the film has minted money in North America and Southeast Asia, given that it earned $3 million ( ₹26 crore) with just paid premieres in the US. Its overseas opening gross is estimated around $6 million ( ₹50 crore), giving the film a ₹155 crore opening worldwide. OG is among the top 10 openers of all time in Indian cinema history, ranking somewhere around number 7. Once the final numbers arrive by Friday afternoon, the picture will be clearer

How OG beat blockbusters

For now, it is clear that OG has comfortably beaten the opening day hauls of big blockbusters like Animal ( ₹116 crore), Jawan ( ₹128 crore), Leo ( ₹143 crore), and Coolie ( ₹153 crore). This means that Pawan Kalyan has beaten the biggest openings of superstars like Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, and Rajinikanth. The final numbers will tell if the film has managed to surpass even Salaar ( ₹158 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹159 crore). The top 3 films in the list all had ₹200+ crore openings and are out of OG's reach. The top spot is held by Pushpa 2: The Rise, which collected a staggering ₹274 crore on its first day, followed by two SS Rajamouli films - RRR ( ₹223 crore) and Baahubali 2 ( ₹215 crore).

All about OG

OG, directed by Sujeeth, also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a gangster named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan Kalyan), who returns to Mumbai following his ten-year disappearance to kill another crime boss, Omi Bhau (Emraan).