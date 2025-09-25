OG box office collection day 1 (updated live): Pawan Kalyan film races past 20 crore mark; set to beat Devara, Jawan

OG box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan has broken the bank with his latest release, They Call Him OG, marketed as simply OG. The action thriller, which marks Emraan Hashmi's entry in Telugu cinema, is touted to be one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema history. The film crossed ₹100 crore worldwide with just advance booking collections, and is expected to break several collection records on the opening day itself. OG box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan stars as the titular gangster in the film.

OG movie collection

OG has taken a running start at the ticket window. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹23.61 crore net in India by 5 PM on release day. This breakneck pace ensures that OG will cross the day 1 collections of Pawan Kalyan's previous film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, soon. That film had earned ₹34 crore net on its opening day. Judging by the advance booking trends, OG is expected to coast past the ₹50 crore mark, and even give big hits like Coolie, Jawan, and Leo a run for their money.

OG overseas box office collection

OG has done exceptionally well overseas as well, earning $3 million ( ₹26 crore) with just paid premieres in North America. This will ensure a stellar opening day collection for the film. It is almost certain to cross ₹150 crore in worldwide box office collections on day 1. It is almost certain to be in the top 10 of the biggest openings for an Indian film. But just how high it goes in that list will be determined by the end of Thursday.

All about OG

OG, directed by Sujeeth, also stars Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a gangster named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan), who returns to Mumbai following his ten-year disappearance to kill another crime boss, Omi Bhau (Emraan).