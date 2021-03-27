On Ram Charan’s birthday, Chiranjeevi unveils new Acharya poster featuring them together

The makers of upcoming Telugu action-drama Acharya on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of Ram Charan’s character on the occasion of his 36th birthday. In the poster, Ram Charan is seen walking alongside his father Chiranjeevi, both donning what appears to be a naxal uniform.

In Acharya, Ram Charan will be seen playing a son to Chiranjeevi’s character. He plays a character called Siddha. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to unveil the poster.

Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva, is jointly produced by Ram Charan along with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainment.

In Acharya, it is rumoured that Chiranjeevi plays dual roles. The film, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Ram Charan will be sharing screen space with his father in a full-length role for the first time in Acharya. Chiranjeevi played a special appearance in Ram Charan’s Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

On the experience of sharing screen space with his father, Ram Charan had said in a statement that it’s an absolute honour. "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.

