Pawan Kalyan tests positive for Covid-19, Mahesh Babu wishes him a speedy recovery

Actor Pawan Kalyan on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus, as per an official statement released from his office. The Vakeel Saab star tested positive four days after many of his staff members, including security personnel, tested positive.

As per the statement, he’s undergoing treatment and his condition is fine. A few Telugu stars sent their best wishes to the actor. Mahesh Babu to Twitter and wished him a speedy recovery. "Wishing you a speedy recovery @PawanKalyan. Get well soon! Strength and prayers (sic)," he wrote.

Nidhhi Agerwal tweeted, "Praying for your speedy recovery @PawanKalyan gaaru. Get well soon (sic)." Nivetha Thomas, Devi Sri Prasad, Thaman, Anjali, and Naveen Polishetty were also among those who sent him their wishes.

Kalyan is currently basking on the success of his latest Telugu release Vakeel Saab. The movie has performed well at the box office. The film marked Pawan Kalyan’s return to acting after a hiatus of three years. The movie is a remake of the Bollywood movie Pink and Kalyan played the role of the lawyer, which was essayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi movie.

Kalyan has begun shooting for his upcoming yet-untitled Telugu movie. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The remake will also star Rana Daggubati, who will be sharing the screen space with Pawan for the first time.

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. Kalyan will play Ayyappan Nair whereas Daggubati will play Koshy Kurian.