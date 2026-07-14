Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidela shares emotional update after shoulder surgery, talks about ‘his burden in life’

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is on the mend after undergoing shoulder surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Saturday. The Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister underwent a three-and-a-half-hour procedure on his right shoulder after doctors diagnosed him with severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders. A day later, his wife, Anna Konidela, shared a heartfelt note from the hospital, speaking about the strength with which he has faced years of pain and saying that her only priority now is to support him through his recovery.

Anna Konidela shares an emotional message

Pawan Kalyan with Anna Konidela and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu post his shoulder surgery.

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Anna Konidela shared a picture from the hospital, giving fans a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan as he recovers from surgery. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who visited him after the procedure, was also seen in the photo.

In her post, Anna reflected on the weight of the responsibilities Pawan has carried over the years. She said he has never been someone to talk about his pain or seek sympathy, choosing instead to quietly push through it until it becomes impossible to ignore. "His burden in life has always been far heavier than his physical pain. He rarely complains. Only when the pain becomes too much, even for him," wrote Anna.

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{{^usCountry}} She added that, at the moment, nothing matters more than being by his side and helping him recover, taking each day as it comes. "For now, my only job is to take good care of him and make sure he knows he's in safe hands. One day at a time. We'll get there." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that, at the moment, nothing matters more than being by his side and helping him recover, taking each day as it comes. "For now, my only job is to take good care of him and make sure he knows he's in safe hands. One day at a time. We'll get there." {{/usCountry}}

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After visiting Pawan Kalyan at the hospital, N Chandrababu Naidu shared a message on social media, wishing him a quick recovery. “I visited Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan, who is undergoing treatment in Mumbai today. I wish him a speedy recovery. @PawanKalyan.”

Why Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery

Pawan Kalyan underwent a three-and-a-half-hour surgery on his right shoulder after doctors diagnosed him with severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders, the Jana Sena Party said in a statement. While doctors had recommended surgery earlier, Pawan decided to postpone it so he could continue attending to his official duties. To ensure a smoother recovery, only his right shoulder was operated on this time. The procedure for his left shoulder is expected to take place after about two months.

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According to the party, the shoulder injury dates back to 2016 but became worse over the years due to his hectic schedule, including frequent public appearances, political campaigns and rallies. The seriousness of the condition came to light during medical tests conducted ahead of his nasal surgery earlier this year.

Doctors discovered an additional fracture during surgery

A few hours after the procedure, the Jana Sena Party confirmed that Pawan Kalyan's surgery had been completed successfully. The operation was carried out by a team led by noted orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

While operating, the doctors found an avulsion fracture in his right shoulder, an injury that had not been detected earlier. This made the procedure more complex than expected and extended the surgery to nearly three and a half hours. Once the operation was over, Pawan was shifted to the recovery room, where he is being closely monitored as he gradually recovers from the effects of anaesthesia.

What lies ahead for Pawan Kalyan

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On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan has an exciting slate of films ahead. He will next be seen in PSPK32, directed by Surender Reddy and backed by producer Ram Talluri, with Vakkantham Vamsi writing the story. He is also gearing up for OG 2, which is being directed by Sujeeth.