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Peddi box office collection day 11: Ram Charan film barely shows any growth, crosses 214 crore

Peddi box office collection day 11: The sports drama faced backlash for hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character.

Jun 14, 2026 10:19 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Peddi box office collection day 11: Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics upon release. Starring Ram Charan, the film set the tone for a bumper run at the box office with a grand opening. However, the film saw a dip in the collection on weekdays. Despite backlash for the hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film, the film has managed to maintain momentum. Here's a look at the box office performance of the film so far.

Peddi box office update

Peddi box office collection day 11: Ram Charan essays the titular role in Buchi Babu Sana's film.

The latest report on Sacnilk states that Peddi has collected 7.41 crore on its second Sunday. It is an underwhelming number, given it's a Sunday and the film did not register a significant jump from its previous day's haul, which stood at 8.10 crore. The film was released in theatres on June 4 across 3000 screens. It collected 51 crore in India on its first day, its highest single-day haul so far. On its first Sunday, Peddi had earned 32.15 crore. The next few days saw a sharp dip in collections, from which the film is yet to recover. This brings the total India gross collections to 254.28 crore and the total India net to 214.21 crore so far.

About Peddi

 
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