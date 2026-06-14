Peddi box office collection day 11: Ram Charan film barely shows any growth, crosses 214 crore

Peddi box office collection day 11: Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics upon release. Starring Ram Charan, the film set the tone for a bumper run at the box office with a grand opening. However, the film saw a dip in the collection on weekdays. Despite backlash for the hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film, the film has managed to maintain momentum. Here's a look at the box office performance of the film so far.

Peddi box office update

Peddi box office collection day 11: Ram Charan essays the titular role in Buchi Babu Sana's film.

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The latest report on Sacnilk states that Peddi has collected ₹7.41 crore on its second Sunday. It is an underwhelming number, given it's a Sunday and the film did not register a significant jump from its previous day's haul, which stood at ₹8.10 crore. The film was released in theatres on June 4 across 3000 screens. It collected ₹51 crore in India on its first day, its highest single-day haul so far. On its first Sunday, Peddi had earned ₹32.15 crore. The next few days saw a sharp dip in collections, from which the film is yet to recover. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹254.28 crore and the total India net to ₹214.21 crore so far.

About Peddi

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{{^usCountry}} The film tells the story of the titular character, Peddi (Ram), who finds a way to define himself through sport. It shows how he picks up multiple sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting – before he’s heard by the Indian government. While Peddi has been praised for tackling an important topic, it has also been criticised for the portrayal of Janhvi’s role, Achiyamma. After release, the film faced intense scrutiny over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character. Buchi Babu Sana acknowledged the criticism and issued an apology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film tells the story of the titular character, Peddi (Ram), who finds a way to define himself through sport. It shows how he picks up multiple sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting – before he’s heard by the Indian government. While Peddi has been praised for tackling an important topic, it has also been criticised for the portrayal of Janhvi’s role, Achiyamma. After release, the film faced intense scrutiny over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character. Buchi Babu Sana acknowledged the criticism and issued an apology. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At a press meet to celebrate the success of the film on Sunday, lyricist Anantha Sriram openly shared that he did not like how the director apologised. He said in Telugu, “A character behaves the same way… that is the director's imagination. It is a character created with that imagination. Here, the one who can speak English is great. The way of thinking of PhDs and graduates is the right one.. is increasing.. Those who are vocal on social media, those who are trolling by throwing out words they speak, are being influenced by their opinions. Apart from that, if a director is not even given the freedom to behave like this.. what have we done to creativity?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At a press meet to celebrate the success of the film on Sunday, lyricist Anantha Sriram openly shared that he did not like how the director apologised. He said in Telugu, “A character behaves the same way… that is the director's imagination. It is a character created with that imagination. Here, the one who can speak English is great. The way of thinking of PhDs and graduates is the right one.. is increasing.. Those who are vocal on social media, those who are trolling by throwing out words they speak, are being influenced by their opinions. Apart from that, if a director is not even given the freedom to behave like this.. what have we done to creativity?” {{/usCountry}}

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